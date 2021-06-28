Police seeking young man who caused an accident and left the scene

An accident occurred in Paphos injuring one person while the driver of the car involved abandoned the scene.

According to an announcement by the Police, an unidentified person driving a car at the Tombs of the Kings Avenue in Paphos in his effort to change lane hit a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old with a 38-year-old as his passenger.

Due to the collision the 30-year-old lost control and hit the traffic island while the driver of the first car left the scene. The 38-year-old suffered injuries while both cars were damaged.

Members of the Paphos Traffic Police visited the scene. From testimonies it was ascertained that the vehicle that abandoned the scene was driven by a 26-year-old asylum seeker.

An arrest warrant has been issued against him.

The Paphos Traffic Police are investigating the issue.