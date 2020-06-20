Police seek help to find missing woman

Police are asking for the public’s help to find MONIKA GALANTAY, 45, from Hungary and a Paphos resident who has been missing since 4.30 pm on June 14.

The missing woman had stayed with friends in Limassol and on June 14 had taken a bus to return to Paphos. There has been no sign of her since.

She is described as being of slight build, 1.65 metres tall with long blond hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey T shirt with the design of a large butterfly and a black cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on telephone 26806021 or the closest police station of the citizens’ help line on telephone 1460.