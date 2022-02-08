NewsLocalPolice searches in houses and establishment to find two escapees

Police searches in houses and establishment to find two escapees

Deputy Chief of Paphos Police Michael Ioannou said the Police are conducting searches in various houses and establishments in order to find the two people who have escaped from the detention center of the Paphos police station.

Ioannou said that during a search at an apartment in the center of Paphos a large quantity of objects like electrical tools, watches, mobile phones and money, believed to be the product of thefts, has been found. The apartment belongs to a person who has friendly relations with one of the escapees.

Searches to find the two people who have escaped continue. Furthermore, the Police have released the photos of the two people asking anyone with any information to contact them.

It is noted that three members of the Police have been suspended for 10 days for the escape of the two prisoners.

