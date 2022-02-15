Police say at least one dead and several injured in commuter trains collision near Munich

At least one person died and several were injured when two commuter trains collided at a train station in the Southern German town of Schaeftlarn near Munich on Monday (February 14), police said.

The accident happened in the late afternoon at train station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn southwest of the Bavarian capital.

“The trains have been travelling here on a single-track, they collided head-on with each other,” Munich police spokesperson Andreas Franken told reporters at the site. “According to what we know so far, we are dealing with 14 injured people. Unfortunately, we also have to report one dead person. But there are up to 80 more people here now,” he added.

Due to the large rescue operation a part of the rail track had to be completely closed temporarily.

(Reuters)