NewsWorldPolice say at least one dead and several injured in commuter trains...

Police say at least one dead and several injured in commuter trains collision near Munich

Two Commuter Trains Collide In Munich One Dead, Several Injured
Two Commuter Trains Collide In Munich One Dead, Several Injured

At least one person died and several were injured when two commuter trains collided at a train station in the Southern German town of Schaeftlarn near Munich on Monday (February 14), police said.

The accident happened in the late afternoon at train station of Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn southwest of the Bavarian capital.

“The trains have been travelling here on a single-track, they collided head-on with each other,” Munich police spokesperson Andreas Franken told reporters at the site. “According to what we know so far, we are dealing with 14 injured people. Unfortunately, we also have to report one dead person. But there are up to 80 more people here now,” he added.

Due to the large rescue operation a part of the rail track had to be completely closed temporarily.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid Antigen Testing Units – 16 February 2022
Next articleCyprus’ Foreign Ministry advises Cypriot citizens to leave Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros