Party-goers attack neighbour after police respond to noise pollution call

Paphos police are investigating a case of assault and malicious damage in the early hours of Wednesday after their response to a call for noise pollution by party-goers led to a neighbour’s attack.

The owners of the house having the party complied with police instructions but after police left a group of 15 young men at the party went over to a neighbour’s house assuming he’d made the complain.

And they caused extensive damage to his vehicle, parked outside his home, broke the gate, entered the residence and attacked the owner as well.

He was taken to the emergency unit for the treatment of bruises and some stitches.

Investigations are ongoing.

(Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
