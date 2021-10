A couple of Russians rented a car and went to Pera Pedi area where they had a flat tire. The driver used the e-call which exists in all new car and was immediately connected to the Police, where they said they needed help.

The Police set up an operation to find them with the assistance of a helicopter on the basis of the position of the call. However, the couple fixed the problem and went to Protaras.

Late at night the Police was informed according to the new position of the car.