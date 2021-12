Spanish police on Tuesday (December 7) rescued a dog from a frozen reservoir in the municipality of Canfranc in Spain, as a cold front returned to the northern part of the country.

Police released footage of two officers entering the frozen reservoir to help the dog get out of the ice-cold water.

The police department said the animal had been in the water for a “long time” before they received the alert at 11 am (10:00 GMT).