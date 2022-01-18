Police reports 18 persons and 8 shop owners over Covid-19 protective measures violation

Cyprus Police fined 18 individuals and 8 shop owners for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, while following orders by the chief of Police the Force suspended the operation of a restaurant in Limassol.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Sunday, the Force carried out a total of 2,013 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 564 checks reporting 4 persons and 3 shop owners, in Limassol 259 checks were carried out with 6 persons and 2 shop owner fined, in Larnaca 3 persons and 2 1 shop owners were fined following 456 checks, in Pafos 2 persons and 1 shop owner were reported after 107 checks, in Famagusta 3 persons were fined after 341 checks, while in the Morphou region no fines were issued following 142 checks.

Furthermore, the Police Traffic Departments carried out 144 checks with no violations recorded.