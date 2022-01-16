Police report 9 individuals and 10 shop owners over Covid-19 protective measures violation

Cyprus Police fined 9 individuals and 10 shop owners for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, while following orders by the chief of Police the Force suspended the operation of a restaurant in Limassol.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Sunday, the Force carried out a total of 1,781 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 291 checks reporting 3 shop owners, in Limassol 276 checks were carried out with 1 person and 1 shop owner fined, in Larnaca 1 shop owner was fined following 503 checks, in Pafos 4 persons and 4 shop owners were reported after 110 checks, in Famagusta 4 persons were fined after 289 checks, while in the Morphou region 1 shop owner was fined after 176 checks.

Furthermore 126 and 3 checks were carried out in ports and airports respectively with no violation recorded.