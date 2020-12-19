Police report 60 persons and one shop for violating Covid protective measures

Cyprus Police reported 60 persons and one shop for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Police spokesperson told CNA the force carried out 7,412 checks island-wide in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time today. The reports mainly concerned the use of face masks.

The majority of checks yesterday, namely 2,737, was carried out in the capital Nicosia with the Police reporting 21 persons.

In Limassol the Police carried out 2.507 checks reporting 20 persons, in Larnaca 615 checks were carried out with 8 persons fined, whereas 615 checks were carried out in Pafos with 2 persons and 1 shop fined.

In Famagusta the Police carried out 644 checks with 9 citizens reported and 323 checks in Morfou with no violations reported. A further 21 checks were carried out by the Port Police with no violations.

(CNA)