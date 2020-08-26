Six premises, 22 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Police carried out 717 checks and booked 6 premises and 22 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The majority of fines concerned the non-use of a protective mask.

Specifically, police carried out 99 checks and reported 6 individuals and 1 premises in Nicosia, the capital.

In Limassol, 183 checks were carried out and 5 individuals and 2 premises were reported.

In Larnaca, 165 checks were carried out and one individual was reported.

In Paphos, 35 checks were carried out and 3 individuals and 2 premises were reported.

In Famagusta, 145 checks were carried out and 4 individuals were reported.

In Morphou, 90 checks were carried out and 3 individuals and 1 premises were reported.

Additionally, 35 checks were carried out in airports and ports with no reports being made.

(Philenews/CNA)