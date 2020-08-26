News Local Six premises, 22 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Six premises, 22 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Police carried out 717 checks and booked 6 premises and 22 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The majority of fines concerned the non-use of a protective mask.

Specifically, police carried out 99 checks and reported 6 individuals and 1 premises in Nicosia, the capital.

In Limassol, 183 checks were carried out and 5 individuals and 2 premises were reported.

In Larnaca, 165 checks were carried out and one individual was reported.

In Paphos, 35 checks were carried out and 3 individuals and 2 premises were reported.

In Famagusta, 145 checks were carried out and 4 individuals were reported.

In Morphou, 90 checks were carried out and 3 individuals and 1 premises were reported.

Additionally, 35 checks were carried out in airports and ports with no reports being made.

(Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleKyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took ‘the L’ on Adria Tour
Next articleAnastasiades, Guterres discuss Varosha state of play on the phone

Top Stories

Local

Interior Minister to give details on ‘golden passports’ scheme amidst fresh revelations

Annie Charalambous -
As the latest controversy over Cyprus’ ‘golden passports’ scheme fails to subside, Interior minister Nicos Nouris is expected to provide specific details on Wednesday...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Guterres discuss Varosha state of play on the phone

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has warned the UN chief that Turkish threats to reopen the fenced-off area of Famagusta - Varosha - while still...
Read more
Local

Six premises, 22 individuals fined over covid measures violations

Maria Bitar -
Police carried out 717 checks and booked 6 premises and 22 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures...
Read more
World

Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took ‘the L’ on Adria Tour

Annie Charalambous -
Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a "lack of best efforts" at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of...
Read more
Local

US: Turkey must stop overflights over Greek territory, drilling in Cyprus waters

Annie Charalambous -
US Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has condemned the Turkish policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean stressing that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Interior Minister to give details on ‘golden passports’ scheme amidst fresh revelations

Annie Charalambous -
As the latest controversy over Cyprus’ ‘golden passports’ scheme fails to subside, Interior minister Nicos Nouris is expected to provide specific details on Wednesday...
Read more
Local

Anastasiades, Guterres discuss Varosha state of play on the phone

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has warned the UN chief that Turkish threats to reopen the fenced-off area of Famagusta - Varosha - while still...
Read more
Local

US: Turkey must stop overflights over Greek territory, drilling in Cyprus waters

Annie Charalambous -
US Undersecretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker has condemned the Turkish policy in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean stressing that...
Read more
Local

Nigerian parents warned over breakaway north Cyprus universities

Annie Charalambous -
Nigerian parents were warned not to send their children to universities in breakaway north Cyprus after more than 100 Nigerians - most of them...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros