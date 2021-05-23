Police report 52 persons and two shop owners over Covid protective measures violation

Cyprus Police reported 52 individuals and two shop owners for violating measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that the Force carried out 4,883 checks throughout the island in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Sunday.

In Nicosia, the police reported 7 individuals after 881 checks, 8 individuals were reported in Limassol following 607 checks, 8 persons were also reported in Larnaca after 650 checks, whereas in Pafos 3 persons and 2 shop owners were fined after 1,044 checks.

In Famagusta, the Police carried out 631 checks reporting 15 individuals, in the Morphou area 602 checks were carried out with no reports issued, while Traffic Department reported 11 individuals after 452 checks.

The Port and Marine Police carried out 16 checks with no reports issued.