Police report 36 individuals and 7 shop owners over Covid protective measures violation

Cyprus Police reported 36 individuals and 7 shop owners for violating the protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time, the Force carried out 2,997 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia the force carried out 1,095 checks reporting 11 individuals and 1 shop owner, in Limassol 301 checks reporting 14 individuals and 3 shop owners, in Larnaca 492 checks reporting 2 individuals. In Pafos the police reported 2 shop owners after 299, in Famagusta 9 individuals were and 1 shop owner were reported after 526 checks, while in the Morphou area no reports were made following 78 checks.

The Traffic Department and the Port and Marine Police carried out 183 and 23 checks respectively with no reports issued.

