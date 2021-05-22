Police report 23 individuals and one shop owner over Covid protective measures violation

Cyprus Police reported 23 individuals and one shop owner for violating measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that the Force carried out 4,757 checks throughout the island in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Saturday.

In Nicosia, the police reported 6 individual and one shop owners after 1,700 checks, 5 individuals were reported in Limassol following 503 checks, 4 persons were fined in Larnaca after 617 checks, whereas in Pafos no reports were issued after 398 checks.

In Famagusta, the Police carried out 562 checks reporting 8 individuals, in the Morphou area 561 checks were carried out with no reports issued, while the Traffic Department and the Port and Marine Police carried out 384 and 32 checks respectively with no fines issued.

(CNA)