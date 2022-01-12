Police report 20 citizens and 7 establishment owners for violation of COVID-19 measures

NewsLocalPolice report 20 citizens and 7 establishment owners for violation of COVID-19...

Police reported 20 citizens and seven establishment owners in the last 24 hours during 2,055 checks for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that during 821 checks in Nicosia, seven citizens and six establishment owners were reported while in Limassol after 188 checks, six citizens and one establishment owner were fined.

In Larnaca, one citizen was reported after 389 checks, in Paphos from 132 checks three citizens were fined while in Famagusta during 237 checks three citizens were fined. No fines were given after 188 checks in the Morphou area and 100 checks by the Traffic police.

Two establishment owners were fined a total of 7 thousand euros for allowing employees to work without a safepass in Nicosia while another two establishment owners were fined 1.5 thousand euros each for non-use of protective masks.

