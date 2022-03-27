NewsLocalPolice report 19 individuals and 5 shop owners over COVID-19 protective measures...

Police report 19 individuals and 5 shop owners over COVID-19 protective measures violation

Cyprus Police reported 19 individuals and 5 shop owners for violating protective measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release issued by the Police says that during the last 24 hours, ending on 6:00 am local time Sunday, a total of 1,972 checks were carried out throughout the government-controlled areas, of which 1,117 focused on checking safepass certificates.

The Police said the majority of violations by individuals concerned the non-use of protective masks.

Furthermore, the Police issued fines to four shop owners in Pafos, while one establishment was suspended and one establishment was fined in Larnaca.

(CNA)

