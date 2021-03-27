News Local Police report 168 citizens and 12 establishments for violation of COVID measures

Police report 168 citizens and 12 establishments for violation of COVID measures

Police reported 168 citizens and 12 establishments for violations of COVID measures in a total of 10,588 checks the last 24 hours island-wide.

A police officer from the Press Office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the checks were 1,674 and 29 citizens and five establishments were reported, in Limassol the Police conducted 3,147 checks and fined 87 citizens and one establishment, while in Larnaka 1,135 checks were carried out and the Police fined 17 citizens and one establishment. In Paphos the checks were 1.238 and 14 citizens and four establishments were reported, in Famagusta 1.609 were made and 16 citizens were fined and in Morphou 2 citizens and one establishment were fined in a total of 692 checks.

The Traffic Department made 991 checks and fined three citizens and the Emergency and Response Unit made 13 checks with no reports.

Out of the 12 establishments fined, 11 were restaurants and one beauty salon in Larnaca where the person in charge was not wearing a mask.

No report was made in a total of 89 checks by the Port and Marine Police.

By gavriella
Previous article51 patients of COVID-19 at Reference Hospital
Next articleMassive protest by Dali residents outside Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Increased traffic in Troodos area

gavriella -
Due to inreased traffic noticed in the area of Troodos, access is currently controlled by members of tcohe Police. According to the Police, traffic is...
Read more
Local

Health condition of Bishop of Limassol is stable

gavriella -
The health condition of Bishop of Limassol Athanasios, who is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital with COVID-19, is stable. Several citizens have expressed...
Read more
Local

Police close coffee shop for repeated violations of COVID measures

gavriella -
The Police in Paphos decided to close down a coffee shop for four days since its owner was repeatedly violating the terms of the...
Read more
Local

Massive protest by Dali residents outside Presidential Palace (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

gavriella -
The residents of Dali are massively protesting outside the Presidential Palace demanding the immediate intervention of the President of the Republic regarding the decision...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros