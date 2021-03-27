Police report 168 citizens and 12 establishments for violation of COVID measures

Police reported 168 citizens and 12 establishments for violations of COVID measures in a total of 10,588 checks the last 24 hours island-wide.

A police officer from the Press Office told the Cyprus News Agency that in Nicosia the checks were 1,674 and 29 citizens and five establishments were reported, in Limassol the Police conducted 3,147 checks and fined 87 citizens and one establishment, while in Larnaka 1,135 checks were carried out and the Police fined 17 citizens and one establishment. In Paphos the checks were 1.238 and 14 citizens and four establishments were reported, in Famagusta 1.609 were made and 16 citizens were fined and in Morphou 2 citizens and one establishment were fined in a total of 692 checks.

The Traffic Department made 991 checks and fined three citizens and the Emergency and Response Unit made 13 checks with no reports.

Out of the 12 establishments fined, 11 were restaurants and one beauty salon in Larnaca where the person in charge was not wearing a mask.

No report was made in a total of 89 checks by the Port and Marine Police.