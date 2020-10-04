Police report 15 citizens and 4 premises for violations of Covid measures

The Cyprus Police have reported 15 citizens and 4 premises` owners for violations of COVID-19 measures in 657 checks the last 24 hours.

A Police press officer told CNA that 86 checks were made in Nicosia and the Police reported 1 citizen.

In Limassol a total of 157 checks were made where 7 citizens and 3 premises were reported. In Larnaca the checks were 165 and 2 citizens were reported by the Police.

In Famagusta the checks were 189 and 5 citizens were reported.

Zero reports were made in Morphou in a total of 60 checks.

(CNA)