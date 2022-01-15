Police report 14 persons and 15 shop owners over Covid-19 protective measures violation

Cyprus Police fined 14 individuals and 15 shop owners for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Saturday, the Force carried out a total of 2,611 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 715 checks reporting 7 individuals and 7 shop owners, in Limassol 301 checks were carried out with 3 shop owners and 1 person fined, in Larnaca 1 shop owner was fined following 616 checks, in Pafos 2 persons and 3 shop owners were reported after 131 checks, in Famagusta 1 shop owner and 4 persons were fined after 489 checks, while in the Morphou region 244 checks were carried out with no fines issued.

The Traffic Departments and the Marine and Port Police carried out 111 and 4 checks respectively with no fines issued.