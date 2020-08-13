Police report 11 premises and 21 individuals for noncompliance with measures

Cyprus police conducted 1,030 checks reporting 11 premises and 21 individuals in various Districts of Cyprus for not complying with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19, from 6.00 am on Wednesday until 6.00 am on Thursday.

In detail:

In Nicosia the police carried out 121 checks and reported 3 individuals and 4 premises.

In Limassol 201 checks were carried out and 7 individuals were reported.

In Larnaca 243 checks resulted in 2 reports of premises and 2 reports of individuals.

In Paphos 109 checks led to 5 reports of premises and of one individual.

In Famagusta 180 checks were carried out resulting in 8 reports of individuals.

In Morphou 176 checks were conducted with no reports being made.

(Source: Philenews/CNA)