News Local Police report 11 premises and 21 individuals for noncompliance with measures

Police report 11 premises and 21 individuals for noncompliance with measures

Cyprus police conducted 1,030 checks reporting 11 premises and 21 individuals in various Districts of Cyprus for not complying with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19, from 6.00 am on Wednesday until 6.00 am on Thursday.

In detail:

In Nicosia the police carried out 121 checks and reported 3 individuals and 4 premises.

In Limassol 201 checks were carried out and 7 individuals were reported.

In Larnaca 243 checks resulted in 2 reports of premises and 2 reports of individuals.

In Paphos 109 checks led to 5 reports of premises and of one individual.

In Famagusta 180 checks were carried out resulting in 8 reports of individuals.

In Morphou 176 checks were conducted with no reports being made.

(Source: Philenews/CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleResearch vessel Oruc Reis back in Turkey’s continental shelf
Next articleResearch vessel Oruc Reis re-enters Greek waters

Top Stories

in-cyprus

INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS: Get the app!

Maria Bitar -
The hugely successful bilingual publication INSIDER’S GUIDE CYPRUS, a 240 pages guide about travelling, hotels and sightseeing in Cyprus with additional info and tips...
Read more
World

Excavators clear debris from ruined Beirut port

Maria Bitar -
The destroyed port of Beirut lays covered in debris on Thursday, over a week on since a deadly blast ripped through the city. The August...
Read more
World

Research vessel Oruc Reis re-enters Greek waters

Maria Bitar -
The Turkish research ship Oruc Reis with its two auxiliary vessels Ataman and Cengizhan accompanied by a naval force of Turkish warships is moving...
Read more
Local

Police report 11 premises and 21 individuals for noncompliance with measures

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus police conducted 1,030 checks reporting 11 premises and 21 individuals in various Districts of Cyprus for not complying with measures aiming to contain...
Read more
World

Research vessel Oruc Reis back in Turkey’s continental shelf

Maria Bitar -
Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis left on Wednesday evening an area that falls within the Greek continental shelf and entered the Turkish continental shelf,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,775 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Thursday

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Thursday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures in effect from 13:00 to 17:00. Temperatures are expected to rise...
Read more
Local

The important thing is to keep the curve’s downward trend stable, Koliou says

Maria Bitar -
The present situation regarding the transmission of corona virus in the community is causing no particular concern, however, we will be in a position...
Read more
Local

Company in Cyprus charters flight to transport humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Maria Bitar -
The company ARAMEX chartered a Cyprus Airways flight that departed from Larnaca airport and arrived shortly after 10:30am at Rafic Hariri airport in Beirut...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros