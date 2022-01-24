Police release to the press objects from robberies and thefts (photos)

NewsLocalPolice release to the press objects from robberies and thefts (photos)

The Police released to the Press photos of property and objects, like jewelry and tools, that have been found and it is investigated whether they have been stolen from houses, establishments, vehicles and people, hoping that their owners will recognize them.

Among the items, there is a large number of jewelry, watches, coins, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, a television, electrical appliances, bags, sunglasses and tools.

The Police are appealing to citizens who believe that any of these items might belong to them to contact Paphos CID at 26-806021 or the Citizen Line at 1460, or the nearest Police Station.

The said property was found on Saturday 22 January during investigation at a house in Paphos where a 33-year-old suspect of a number of burglaries was staying.

By gavriella
