News Local Police recommend sexual abuse case against former bishop goes before court

Police recommend sexual abuse case against former bishop goes before court

Man arrested for sexually abusing stepdaughter

Police have sent the files of investigated sexual abuse complaints by two women against a former bishop to the Law Office recommending that the case goes before court.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday, adding that the senior cleric denies all accusations.

Insiders also said that one woman claims she had been raped by the senior cleric in 2011, and another that she was sexually harassed by him.

In addition, another two women had contacted Police expressing intent to come forward and testify against the same cleric but, so far, they have not done that, an insider also said.

Police had also interviewed Archbishop Chrysostomos – the island’s head of the Orthodox church – regarding the case.

 

By Annie Charalambous
