Police ready to staff checkpoints when crossing points reopen

Police are ready for the opening of crossing points when instructions are given to do so, said Police Spokesman Christos Andreou.

He told CNΑ that police members who were transferred from the crossing points when they closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and Health Ministry decrees, are ready to return to their posts and operate in the same conditions.

Police are ready to staff the crossing points and begin registering those who enter the free areas and those who cross to the occupied areas, he said.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said on Friday the Government is ready to operate the crossing points from Monday.

The government on Friday announced the special rules that will apply for the movement from the crossing points for certain groups of people, as of June 8.

According to an official announcement, following the joint agreement between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the Republic is ready to allow the movement from the crossing points of certain groups of people, starting from June 8. The following groups must show a negative COVID-19 test, to have taken place 72 hours prior to their crossing.

Random tests will be taking place at the crossing points. Those allowed to pass are Turkish Cypriots who work in the areas controlled by the Cyprus Republic who must show a certificate by their employer with their full name and social security number.

Greek Cypriots who are permanent residents at Pyrgos Tillyria and who work in Nicosia are also allowed to pass, as well as Turkish Cypriot students of schools or academic institutes in the Cyprus Republic are allowed to cross via the Ledra Palace checkpoint and will be transferred to their schools by vehicles organized by the schools. Private vehicles will not be allowed to cross .

Included in the list are enclaved or Greek Cypriots and Maronites who reside in the occupied areas while Cypriot citizens who reside in the occupied areas and need to visit the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, the Institute of Neurology and Genetics or any private and public hospitals. They need to carry a medical certificate by their doctor a well as any other person can pass if permission is given by exemption for humanitarian issues.

(CNA)