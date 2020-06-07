News Local Police ready to staff checkpoints when crossing points reopen

Police ready to staff checkpoints when crossing points reopen

 

Police are ready for the opening of crossing points when instructions are given to do so, said Police Spokesman Christos Andreou.

He told CNΑ that police members who were transferred from the crossing points when they closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and Health Ministry decrees, are ready to return to their posts and operate in the same conditions.

Police are ready to staff the crossing points and begin registering those who enter the free areas and those who cross to the occupied areas, he said.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said on Friday the Government is ready to operate the crossing points from Monday.

The government on Friday announced the special rules that will apply for the movement from the crossing points for certain groups of people, as of June 8.

According to an official announcement, following the joint agreement between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the Republic is ready to allow the movement from the crossing points of certain groups of people, starting from June 8. The following groups must show a negative COVID-19 test, to have taken place 72 hours prior to their crossing.

Random tests will be taking place at the crossing points. Those allowed to pass are Turkish Cypriots who work in the areas controlled by the Cyprus Republic who must show a certificate by their employer with their full name and social security number.

Greek Cypriots who are permanent residents at Pyrgos Tillyria and who work in Nicosia are also allowed to pass, as well as Turkish Cypriot students of schools or academic institutes in the Cyprus Republic are allowed to cross via the Ledra Palace checkpoint and will be transferred to their schools by vehicles organized by the schools. Private vehicles will not be allowed to cross .

Included in the list are enclaved or Greek Cypriots and Maronites who reside in the occupied areas while Cypriot citizens who reside in the occupied areas and need to visit the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Center, the Institute of Neurology and Genetics or any private and public hospitals. They need to carry a medical certificate by their doctor a well as any other person can pass if permission is given by exemption for humanitarian issues.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleBA, Ryanair, easyJet protest over ‘wholly unjustified’ UK quarantine plan
Next articleMalta forced to allow detained migrants to land after revolt

Top Stories

World

Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a ‘homecoming guarantee’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a newspaper interview, seeking to assuage holidaymakers'...
Read more
Local

Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The four new cases -- three from repatriations and one...
Read more
Local

Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process. In a statement, the...
Read more
World

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Biden for president

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,...
Read more
Local

Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Police said on Sunday they had repeatedly reported the venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing for breaking the quarantine...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The four new cases -- three from repatriations and one...
Read more
Local

Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process. In a statement, the...
Read more
Local

Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Police said on Sunday they had repeatedly reported the venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing for breaking the quarantine...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Man sought for assaulting woman, dog

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police are investigating assault against a woman by her partner on the balcony of their home in Kato Paphos. Video of the man hitting and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros