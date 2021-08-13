NewsLocalPolice ready to face increased traffic due to 14/15 weekend

Police ready to face increased traffic due to 14/15 weekend

In view of the 14/15 holiday weekend, increased traffic is expected in the roads of Nicosia so the Police are going to take additional measures aiming at the safety of the citizens.

Within this framework, specific action plans will be implemented and members of the force will be seen at several areas of the road work aiming to intervene immediately when needed.

Special emphasis weill be placed in drunk driving, speeding and driving without seat belt.

Also due to the fact that most people are on holiday, thefts are frequent so there will be increased patrols.

By gavriella
