News Local Police re-issue internet safety advice, following rise in sexual abuse cases

Police re-issue internet safety advice, following rise in sexual abuse cases

GDPR commissioner: 'Children under 14 need parents' permission to use Facebook'

 

Police have re-issued, with additional detail, a series of advice for parents on how to deal with the internet safety of their children, following a rise of sexual abuse or harassment cases with teenage victims and in general, the risks posed to everyone.

Parents should have in mind:

-Connect online along with your children if they are under 14

-It’s preferable that PCs or lap tops are situated or used in the house common rooms and not the children’s bedrooms, so parents can monitor and children become very much aware of it, so they control themselves.

-If children use communication tools, such as chat rooms, email or messenger they are in direct danger of making contact with a possible predator.

-Parents should advise their children that everything published on the web is not always accurate or real. Encourage them to ask if in doubt. If they consider anything as suspect they should come to you.

-Children should be aware that if anyone starts asking them questions of a sexual nature or confidential information, they should stop communicating with them and inform their parents.

-Children should never disclose their personal details on the web and be aware of the risks posed by web cameras.

-Parents can add favorites to their children’s internet use to create a personal space for them.

-Always use advanced software to check on your children’s internet activities, as you will be able to filter possible suspect material.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article133 fined and charged in covid checks, almost half in Limassol
Next articleEvangelical churches in Cyprus express regret over Eurovision song

Top Stories

Local

Covid relaxations in occupied north tomorrow, as cafes and restaurants reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Cafeterias, restaurants and on the road food stalls reopen tomorrow in the occupied north, as a number of covid relaxations come into force. The...
Read more
Local

No compromises on vaccine safety, EMA chief tells Philenews

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Vigilance, patience, but not concern, is the advice of the European Medicines Association chief Emer Cook, who assured in an interview to Philenews that...
Read more
Local

Guterres invitation on Cyprus five party conference reaches Tatar

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar today received an official invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend a five party informal conference on...
Read more
Local

Eleven drivers under substance influence in two weeks

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eleven drivers have been found positive to drug substances following traffic checks over the  past two weeks, from February 11 to 28. In the latest...
Read more
in-cyprus

Dozens of people at church for Saint Ephraim remains, police on site

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police were on site on Panayia Trachonas church in Strovolos today, as dozens of civilians attended the service to pay respects to the remains...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Covid relaxations in occupied north tomorrow, as cafes and restaurants reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Cafeterias, restaurants and on the road food stalls reopen tomorrow in the occupied north, as a number of covid relaxations come into force. The...
Read more
Local

No compromises on vaccine safety, EMA chief tells Philenews

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Vigilance, patience, but not concern, is the advice of the European Medicines Association chief Emer Cook, who assured in an interview to Philenews that...
Read more
Local

Guterres invitation on Cyprus five party conference reaches Tatar

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar today received an official invitation from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend a five party informal conference on...
Read more
Local

Eleven drivers under substance influence in two weeks

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Eleven drivers have been found positive to drug substances following traffic checks over the  past two weeks, from February 11 to 28. In the latest...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros