Police re-issue internet safety advice, following rise in sexual abuse cases

Police have re-issued, with additional detail, a series of advice for parents on how to deal with the internet safety of their children, following a rise of sexual abuse or harassment cases with teenage victims and in general, the risks posed to everyone.

Parents should have in mind:

-Connect online along with your children if they are under 14

-It’s preferable that PCs or lap tops are situated or used in the house common rooms and not the children’s bedrooms, so parents can monitor and children become very much aware of it, so they control themselves.

-If children use communication tools, such as chat rooms, email or messenger they are in direct danger of making contact with a possible predator.

-Parents should advise their children that everything published on the web is not always accurate or real. Encourage them to ask if in doubt. If they consider anything as suspect they should come to you.

-Children should be aware that if anyone starts asking them questions of a sexual nature or confidential information, they should stop communicating with them and inform their parents.

-Children should never disclose their personal details on the web and be aware of the risks posed by web cameras.

-Parents can add favorites to their children’s internet use to create a personal space for them.

-Always use advanced software to check on your children’s internet activities, as you will be able to filter possible suspect material.