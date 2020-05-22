Police patrols on beaches, parks and squares

Police are continuing to check compliance with public health protection measures throughout phase two of the relaxation of the lockdown, police spokesman Christos Andreas told CNA on Friday.

He said police are being assisted by health inspectors from the Health Ministry and Local Authorities who have been given the power to check compliance with the rules by various companies, including those that reopened yesterday.

Yesterday saw hairdressing salons, barbers and beauty parlours reopening. Catering establishments were also allowed to operate, but only outdoors.

Andreou said that there had been no bookings from police checks over the previous 12 hours.

From tomorrow, beaches will reopen. Attending religious services will also be permitted, again under strict protocols that apply also to weddings, christenings and funerals.

Betting shops will also be able to reopen their doors tomorrow.

Andeou said police will be checking compliance with requirements that prohibit crowding (10 people maximum per group) at places such as beaches, parks, squares and other open areas.

Police will be advising people where there are large crowds, and if people fail to comply they will be booked.