News Local Police patrols on beaches, parks and squares

Police patrols on beaches, parks and squares

 

Police are continuing to check compliance with public health protection measures throughout phase two of the relaxation of the lockdown, police spokesman Christos Andreas told CNA on Friday.

He said police are being assisted by health inspectors from the Health Ministry and Local Authorities who have been given the power to check compliance with the rules by various companies, including those that reopened yesterday.

Yesterday saw hairdressing salons, barbers and beauty parlours reopening. Catering establishments were also allowed to operate, but only outdoors.

Andreou said that there had been no bookings from police checks over the previous 12 hours.

From tomorrow, beaches will reopen. Attending religious services will also be permitted, again under strict protocols that apply also to weddings, christenings and funerals.

Betting shops will also be able to reopen their doors tomorrow.

Andeou said police will be checking compliance with requirements that prohibit crowding (10 people maximum per group) at places such as beaches, parks, squares and other open areas.

Police will be advising people where there are large crowds, and if people fail to comply they will be booked.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCovid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus
Next articleGreece at Home

Top Stories

Coronavirus

Will pandemic push humans into a healthier relationship with nature?

Josephine Koumettou -
Daniel Wanjama had everything ready for this year's first seed fair in the Kenyan town of Gilgil, an important event where poor farmers exchange...
Read more
Stay Home

Greece at Home

Josephine Koumettou -
Stay engaged with all things Greek, while staying home! The Greek islands and the glorious sea, archaeological sites and museums, mountains and lakes, villages and...
Read more
Local

Police patrols on beaches, parks and squares

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police are continuing to check compliance with public health protection measures throughout phase two of the relaxation of the lockdown, police spokesman Christos Andreas...
Read more
Local

Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
*Only one person tested positive to Covid-19 after 2647 diagnostic tests on Thursday – first day of phase two of the easing of the...
Read more
Local

House approves tax credits for temporary rent cuts

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The House of Representatives on Friday adopted legislation giving tax incentives to landlords to reduce their rent. The government bill was adopted by 47 votes...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Stuffed vine leaves with artichokes (Lenten)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Blanch the vine leaves in hot water. For the stuffing, finely chop the artichokes and the onions and sauté in olive oil until translucent....
Read more
Local Food

Marinated veal liver

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the liver in a non-metallic bowl and add the oregano, olive oil, beer and salt, making sure it’s covered. Cover the bowl and...
Read more
Local Food

A guide of Summer fruits from Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
Cyprus summer love! Cyprus summer fruits! So, what are the summer fruits which can be bought in Cyprus? Watermelon A Cypriot summer is not complete without...
Read more
Local Food

Fresh beans with calabash and curry leaves

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wilt the onion in the olive oil on a medium flame and add the calabash, peppers and beans. Mix and add plenty of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
*Only one person tested positive to Covid-19 after 2647 diagnostic tests on Thursday – first day of phase two of the easing of the...
Read more
Local

House approves tax credits for temporary rent cuts

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The House of Representatives on Friday adopted legislation giving tax incentives to landlords to reduce their rent. The government bill was adopted by 47 votes...
Read more
Local

Education Ministry slammed for exclusion of disabled pupils

Josephine Koumettou -
The Education Ministry was heavily criticised on Thursday following its decision for non-return to classes in primary and lower secondary schools with their peers...
Read more
Local

Three arrested in connection with theft of €12,000 from parked car

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of €12,000 from a parked car in Paphos on May 11, CNA reports. It said...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros