Police on the roads for Green Monday exodus, issues advice to drivers

Police have taken additional measures on the roads, as tens of thousands flock to the countryside and the coast to celebrate Green Monday.

There are increased patrols on motorways, intercity and other main roads for coordinating traffic and preventing road accidents.

Officers will also be on duty in areas with high concentrations of people, in the framework of anti-covid measures.

There were also be increased foot and car patrols in urban and rural areas for the prevention of thefts, robberies and break ins, as many will be out for the day.

Police call on people not to drink and drive, wear their seatbelts and helmets, protect children in vehicles and not use mobile phones.

Of particular importance is police advice against drivers overestimating their own skills as well as the technical capabilities of their cars.

You can stay informed on what’s happening on the road network, through police social media pages on Facebook and Twitter and webpage www.cypruspolicnews.com.

