Police officers fly to Sydney to bring back ‘foukoudes’ drug raid evidence

Two of the island’s anti-drug squad members are flying to Sydney on Monday to ‘repatriate’ part of the evidence following a shocking narcotics bust in Australia last year.

The bust included 645 kilograms of ecstasy packaged in modified Cypriot type barbecues (foukoudes) and two people allegedly connected with the case will stand trial once the evidence is retrieved.

Coronavirus restrictions had made it difficult for police officers to fly to Australia to bring back part of the ecstasy stash as well as samples of the modified barbecues, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The ecstasy was discovered on December 17, 2019, following coordinated action between Cyprus, the UK and Australia.

Two people had been arrested in Australia, four in the UK and two in Cyprus.