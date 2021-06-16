Police officer arrested after abusing wife, threatening her with a kitchen knife

Limassol police on Tuesday evening arrested and remanded in custody a 45-year-old police officer who hit his wife on the face and head and then threatened her with a kitchen knife.

The suspect is suspended from the Force for some time now because of a disciplinary case against him.

His 43-year-old wife was attacked and abused shortly after returning home from work. She managed to escape and went to Ayios Ioannis police station where she reported him.

While under questioning, the police officer started reacting angrily and was then re-arrested for raising a disturbance as well.

Firearms in his possession have been confiscated from the house.