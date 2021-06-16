NewsLocalPolice officer arrested after abusing wife, threatening her with a kitchen knife

Police officer arrested after abusing wife, threatening her with a kitchen knife

Limassol police on Tuesday evening arrested and remanded in custody a 45-year-old police officer who hit his wife on the face and head and then threatened her with a kitchen knife.

The suspect is suspended from the Force for some time now because of a disciplinary case against him.

His 43-year-old wife was attacked and abused shortly after returning home from work. She managed to escape and went to Ayios Ioannis police station where she reported him.

While under questioning, the police officer started reacting angrily and was then re-arrested for raising a disturbance as well.

Firearms in his possession have been confiscated from the house.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSea-surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats of Istanbul Municipality clean up the sea snot in Istanbul
Next articlePhotovoltaic project in Sotira, Limassol, to be reduced because of environmental violations

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros