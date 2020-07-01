Police: No parking on road leading to Konnos beach

Parking will be prohibited along the narrow forest track leading to Konnos beach for safety reasons, police said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the Forestry Department, the Fire Services, the Public Works Department and Ayia Napa Municipality.

The Municipalities of Ayia Napa and Paralimni and the Forestry Department have created new parking areas outside the wooded area. Drivers are urged to use the parking and not to enter the wood towards the beach, police added.

Konnos Bay near Cape Greco is one of the most picturesque and popular beaches in the area.