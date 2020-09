Police are looking for Abudahroul Ramsi H.S., aged 44, from Palestine, in connection with the burglary of two homes, possession of break-in tools and cause of malicious damage.

Police also said on Wednesday that the suspect (photos) is of average build with short dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or the closest police station or the citizens’ hot line on 1460.