Police are asking for help to find Syrian teenager Ahmad Weso who is missing from where he lives in Nicosia since Wednesday.

The 16-year-old is thin, 1.65 metres tall, with chestnut-coloured hair, a moustache and a beard.

Anyone with helpful information please contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or the Citizens’ Help Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.