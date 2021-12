Police are looking for Somali national ABDIRAHMAN ABDIHAMID MOHAMED, aged 16, who is missing from the place he is staying in Nicosia since December 28.

The young man is thin, 1.70 metres tall, with mustache and a pointed beard on the chin. He also has a small scar above the left eyebrow.

Last time seen he was wearing a black track suit, green footer, black jacket and sport shoes.