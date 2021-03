Police are looking for Stoyanka Dimitrova, 19, from Bulgaria, missing from her home in Ayia Napa since Friday, March 19.

She is about 1.60 metres tall and quite thin, police also said on Wednesday.

She was wearing black leggings and a black T-shirt, white exercise shoes and a pink footer the last time she was seen around.

Anyone who can help with information should contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.