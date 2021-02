Police are asking for help to find 17-year-old Maria Panagiotou who is missing from her home in Limassol since Tuesday.

She is described as 1.50 metres tall, with an average physique, black long hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black leggings, a black sweatshirt and black sneakers the last time she was seen around.

Anyone with helpful information should contact Limassol Police on 25-805057 or their nearest police station or the Citizen’s Hot Line on 1460.