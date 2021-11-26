NewsLocalPolice looking for man involved in burglary and cause of damage (photo)

Police looking for man involved in burglary and cause of damage (photo)

Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified person who seems to be involved in a case under investigation related with breaking into a building and causing malicious damage, offences that were committed on 18-19/11/2021 in the district of Nicosia.

Within the investigation of the case, photos have been securing depicting the suspect, who seems to be involved in the above offences..

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
Previous article37-year-old wanted by Police for burglaries and thefts (photo)
Next articleAt least 11 dead, dozens trapped in Russian mining accident

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros