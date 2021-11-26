Police looking for man involved in burglary and cause of damage (photo)

Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified person who seems to be involved in a case under investigation related with breaking into a building and causing malicious damage, offences that were committed on 18-19/11/2021 in the district of Nicosia.

Within the investigation of the case, photos have been securing depicting the suspect, who seems to be involved in the above offences..

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.