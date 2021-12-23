Police arrest man who stole from hit and run driver’s victim (updated)

The Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for the burglary at the house of Androula Papachristoforou, who on Sunday died during a car accident, when it seems that she was hit by two hit and run drivers. The man, who according to the Paphos Police spokesman is related to Androulla Papachristoforou, admitted that he had heard about her death and decided to break into her house in Kato Paphos and steal various things.

The spokesman said the victim’s son had filed a complaint about the robbery.

It is reminded that according to material from cameras, the poor woman was first hit lightly by a car and remained in the street in shock and by the time she realized what had happened she was hit by the second vehicle driven by the 44-year-old who has been arrested.

The Police are now looking for the driver of the first vehicle that hit the woman first.