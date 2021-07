Police are looking for four people the photos of who are published further down.

The four are AFROGHI SHAHIN, 28, from Strovolos, PAVLOS DEMETRIOU, 34, from Pyrga, ANDREAS APOSTOLOU, 24, from Pyrga and KONSTANTINOS MANTIS, 23, from Lakatamia.

For the same case Police is releasing the photo of another person so that he will be recognized and found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.