The Police are providing the details and photo of a 22-year-old man, who has been missing from his place of residence in Paphos, hoping to find him.

The man is Rahul Mahnot, date of birth 27/05/1999, from India, resident of Paphos, who has been missing since Monday, 25 April 2022.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Paphos CID at 26-806021, the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.