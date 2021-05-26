Police investigate Covid-19 rapid tests with forged documents case

NewsLocalPolice investigate Covid-19 rapid tests with forged documents case

Police in Cyprus are investigating a €1.8 million fraud case after the Health Ministry detected and reported delivery of Covid-19 rapid tests with forged documents that do not meet EU  criteria.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the Ministry refused to receive ‘problematic’ rapid tests for which fake tender documents seem to have been tabled.

Police are investigating a case of an attempt to extort money through false representations, forgery and circulation of a forged document.

The rapid tests were in boxes with labels from an approved company but the packaging appeared to be suspicious, according to Health Ministry officers who received them.

Police are investigate the possibility that packages of another company with EU specifications were used, but the stickers have a name that does not seem to be associated with it.

 

By Annie Charalambous
