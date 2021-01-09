News Local Police launch new investigation into Morphou Bishop's provocative acts

Police launch new investigation into Morphou Bishop’s provocative acts

Police are now investigating whether controversial Morphou Bishop Neophytos has violated both pandemic prevention decrees as well as the state’s criminal code, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The provocative Bishop held an Epiphany service on Wednesday, openly defying government coronavirus restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar.

The decision to extend investigations was taken on Friday after consultations between Attorney General George Savvides and Chief of Police Stelios Papatheodorou.

Savvides had requested a briefing on the Epiphany Day incidents in mountainous Evrychou where police had booked nine churchgoers and the verger of the Ayia Marina church.

The faithful had flocked the church to participate in the Epiphany service held by the Morphou Bishop who also carried out a crucifixion tossing ceremony in the area’s Karkotis river.

The service and ceremony that followed had attracted dozens of curchgoers, most of them not even wearing mandatory protective masks. A ruckus had also been raised between members of police and churchgoers.

Bishop Neophytos has since the outbreak of the pandemic caused headaches to authorities by outspokenly refusing to comply with government restrictions. Public outcry has forced authorities to look into the matter.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDemocrats plan impeachment, Twitter deletes Trump’s account after Capitol chaos
Next articleHours before new lockdown, economy support measures to be announced

Top Stories

Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures to be announced

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections early on Sunday, two of its cabinet members on Saturday will...
Read more
Local

Police launch new investigation into Morphou Bishop’s provocative acts

Annie Charalambous -
Police are now investigating whether controversial Morphou Bishop Neophytos has violated both pandemic prevention decrees as well as the state’s criminal code, Philenews reported...
Read more
World

Democrats plan impeachment, Twitter deletes Trump’s account after Capitol chaos

Annie Charalambous -
An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump has sought to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two...
Read more
World

Coronavirus variants, first found in UK and South Africa, spread worldwide

Annie Charalambous -
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus requests supplementary amount of covid vaccines from Israel

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has requested a supplementary amount of covid-19 vaccines from neighbour and close ally Israel, President Nicos Anastassiades has told the daily Politis. Israeli Prime...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures to be announced

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections early on Sunday, two of its cabinet members on Saturday will...
Read more
Local

Cyprus requests supplementary amount of covid vaccines from Israel

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has requested a supplementary amount of covid-19 vaccines from neighbour and close ally Israel, President Nicos Anastassiades has told the daily Politis. Israeli Prime...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Saturday, with fine dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud in the afternoon and fine dust in the air. Winds will be light to moderate, north-easterly to south-easterly,...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Saturday: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-17:00 Parking place of Sigma bakery, Kapsalos 08:30-17:00 Glavkos Clerides Park, Germasoyia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros