Police issues 93 fines for Covid protective measures violations

Cyprus police on Saturday issued 93 fines, 85 to individuals and 8 to shops, for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to CNA a Police spokesperson said that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 today, the force has carried out 5,383 checks across the island.

The fines concerned the non-use of protective mask which is mandatory and violating curfew rules after 21:00.

In the capital Nicosia, the Police carried out 2,423 checks issuing fines to 28 individuals and 2 shops, in Limassol 26 individuals and one shop were booked following 694 checks, 943 checks were carried out in Larnaca with 17 fines issued to individuals and two to shops.

In Pafos, the Police carried out 614 checks reporting 10 individuals and two shops, while 548 checks were made in Famagusta with three fines issued to individuals and one shop, while one individual was fined in Morfou after 139 checks.

Port Police carried out 22 checks with no violation reported.

(CNA)