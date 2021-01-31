News Local Police issues 114 fines for COVID measures violations; weight to Troodos access...

Police issues 114 fines for COVID measures violations; weight to Troodos access ban

Cyprus Police reported 113 individuals and 1 premises’ owner in the last 24 hour, over the violation of measures, aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Cyprus.

A police spokesperson told CNA that the force has carried out a total of 7,795 checks throughout Cyprus, giving special weight to the implementation of the latest decree of the Ministry of Health, according to which access to natural trails is prohibited. For this purpose, a total of 508 vehicles and 710 persons were checked by the police, that didn’t allow access to 343 vehicles to the popular area of snowy Troodos mountain and booked 10 individuals.

In Nicosia district, the Police carried out 2,645 checks reporting 33 individuals, in Limassol district 1,679 checks reporting 41 individuals and in Larnaca 8 individuals were reported following 894 checks. In Pafos after 665 checks 11 individuals and 1 premises owner were reported, in Famagusta after 1,094 checks 13 individuals were reported and in Morphou after 599 checks 1 citizen was reported.

Furthermore, the Police Traffic Department carried out 133 checks, reporting 4 individuals, while 2 fines were issued following 10 checks, carried out by the Police’s Rapid Response Unit.

Port and Marine Police carried out 76 checks with no reports.

(CNA)

By gavriella
