Police issued 46 fines for violation of COVID-19 measures the last 48 hours

Police fined 27 individuals and 19 establishment owners in the last 48 hours for violation of COVID-19 measures across Cyprus.

According to a police release on Sunday, a total of 5,358 checks were carried out in the government-controlled areas in the last 48 hours. The majority of the fines for individuals was for not wearing a mask.

The majority of the fines for the establishments concerned the absence of Covid signs, the absence of control at the entrance for the ‘safepass’ of people, customers who were dancing, overcrowded spectators, etc. In some cases employees and customers of premises were found not to have a ‘safepass’.

The Police notes that the supervision for the implementation of measures is not just a matter for the police force and other competent public services but also concerns everyone.