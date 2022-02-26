Police issue sixteen new fines for violations of COVID-19 measures

Police reported five businesses and eleven individuals during the past 24 hours after 2,089 checks in all districts concerning the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that 329 checks were carried out in the Nicosia district during which five individuals and two business managers were fined.

In Limassol during 218 checks one individual and one business manager were fined, while in Larnaca, one business was fined after 430 checks carried out in the district.

In Paphos, one business manager was booked during 258 checks, and in Famagusta district five people were fined after 509 checks.

No fines were issued in the Morphou area after 117 checks were carried out.

The Traffic Department carried out 128 checks, without any fines issued.