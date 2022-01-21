Police issue a total of 44 fines for violation of COVID-19 measures

Police have issued a total of 44 fines for violation of the COVID-19 measures.

A Police Spokesperson told CNA that during the last 24 hours, 2,063 checks were carried out in all government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia, after 496 checks 14 individuals and 13 establishment owners were fined while in Limassol during 264 checks another four people and two establishment owners were reported.

In Larnaca, an establishment owner and five individuals were fined for violations of COVID-19 measures after 544 checks while in Pafos four more establishment owners were reported after 193 checks. In Famagusta only one citizen was fined following 320 checks. No violations of measures were found during 108 checks carried out in Morphou and 138 checks by the Traffic Police.