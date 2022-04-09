Police issue 9 fines for violation of COVID-19 measures

Six individuals and three businesses were fined by Police in the last 24 hours for violations of COVID-19 measures after 1,876 checks across Cyprus.

In Nicosia, 1 individual was reported after 471 checks, while no fines were issued in Limassol after a total of 171 checks.

In Larnaca 1 individual and 3 businesses were fined after 391 checks, while in Pafos two businesses were reported after 125 checks.

Two individuals were reported in Famagusta after 428 checks while no fines were issued following 113 checks in the Morphou region

Finally, a total of 177 checks were performed by the Traffic and Port police without any fines.

(CNA)