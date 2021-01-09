Police issue 77 fines for violation of measures to curb coronavirus

Police issued a total of 77 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread the coronavirus.

CNA also reported that police had carried out a total of 5,693 checks.

In Nicosia, out 2,143 checks 2 individuals were fined, and in Limassol 41 individuals and one premise got booked after 1,025 checks. In Laranca, 18 individuals and one premise were fined after 1,098 checks.

In Paphos, 526 checks were carried out with 4 individuals and 1 premise fined, in Famagusta 542 checks led to 7 individuals getting booked and in Morphou 2 individuals were fined after 336 checks.

Marine police also carried out 23 checks with no violations reported.