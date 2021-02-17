Police issue 73 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid-19 measures

Police in Cyprus fined 73 citizens over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,524 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,337 inspections 24 citizens were booked, while in Limassol 29 fines were issued after 3,267 inspections.

In Larnaca, out of 1,067 inspections, five individuals were fined and in Paphos five were booked after 938 inspections.

In Famagusta, nine people were fined after 735 inspections, while Morphou no one got a fine after 734 inspections.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 31 inspections and handed out zero fines.