Police issue 67 fines for breach of covid measures in 24 hours

Police in Cyprus fined 67 citizens over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 8, 925 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,422 checks 24 citizens were booked, while in Limassol 579 checks were carried out and 8 citizens got fines.

In Larnaca, out of 1,460 inspections 18 people were fined and out of 962 checks in Paphos 10 citizens were fined.

In Famagusta, six people were fined out of a total of 992 checks while one person was fined after 697 checks in Morphou.

Port and Marine Police carried out 68 checks with zero reports.